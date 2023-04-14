Parties Mark Sewol Anniversary with Vows to Build Safe Country

Photo : KBS News

Political parties remembered the victims of the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster on its ninth anniversary and vowed to build a safer country.Ruling People Power Party (PPP) spokesperson Kang Min-kuk said Sunday that the party expressed deep condolences to the survivors and bereaved families still coping with grief and pain after losing their children, families or friends nine years ago.Kang said that the party and the Yoon Suk Yeol government will work harder to check society's safety conditions as a whole and correct defective and incomplete regulations.Main opposition Democratic Party spokesperson Kang Sun-woo also offered comfort to victims' families and those who survived the sinking, saying that the party shares the weight of the pain of those coping with grief.Noting that the nation again lost 159 lives in the Itaewon crowd crush last year, the DP spokesperson said the party will remember its responsibility and commitment to prevent a recurrence of such tragedy and make the country safer.Minor opposition Justice Party Chairperson Lee Jeong-mi wrote on her social network that the nation witnessed another tragedy with the Itaewon crowd crush, nine years after the Sewol ferry sank because of incompetent politics.Memorial services and various events will be held across the nation on Sunday to remember the Sewol ferry disaster that left 304 people dead.Chairs and top officials of the ruling and opposition parties plan to attend a memorial service at 3 p.m. in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province.