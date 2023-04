Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the United States will kick off a large-scale joint air exercise on Monday.According to the South's Air Force on Sunday, the allies will conduct the Korea Flying Training (KFT) from Monday through April 28 at the air base located in the southwestern city of Gwangju.The 12-day training, which will mobilize some 110 aircraft and more than 14-hundred troops, is aimed at improving the allies' combined operational capabilities.South Korea plans to deploy some 60 warplanes, including F-35A, F-15K and KF-16 fighters and the KC-330 tanker transport aircraft, while the United States will mobilize more than 40 aircraft.The KFT drill will reportedly focus on enhancing the interoperability and combined operational capability of the allies' fourth and fifth generation fighters. The KFT is similar in nature to the large-scale air exercise Max Thunder, which was held annually for ten years from 2009.