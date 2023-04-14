NSC Official: No Plan to Discuss US Eavesdropping Suspicions at Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

First deputy director of the presidential National Security Office Kim Tae-hyo said the nation has no plan to discuss the alleged eavesdropping by the United States on South Korea in the upcoming summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden.The NSC official made the remarks to reporters at Incheon International Airport on Saturday after returning from the U.S. trip to prepare for President Yoon's state visit set for later this month.Kim said that there is a consensus between the two nations that they should build a relationship of trust and hold a more substantial and fruitful summit by using the incident as an opportunity to turn the misfortune into a blessing.The NSC official said that the United States has assured South Korea that it will closely communicate and share with Seoul any new developments on the case.He said that the two sides firmly agreed that their trust would not be shaken in any case.Kim also said that Seoul and Washington could expand the allies' intelligence partnership to include Japan during the upcoming summit.When asked if Japan can be included in the Korea-U.S. intelligence alliance, he said that the possibility is great, but it can be considered in a step-by-step manner or on a case-by-case basis.