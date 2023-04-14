S. Korea, Japan to Hold Finance Ministers' Talks in May after 7-Year Hiatus

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan will hold finance ministers' talks next month for the first time in nearly seven years.Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said on Thursday that he met with his Japanese counterpart Shunichi Suzuki that day in the United States and agreed to hold bilateral talks in May.The agreement was made in Washington where the two attended the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting.Choo told reporters that since the leaders of the two nations recently paved the way for cooperation during their summit, the Seoul government saw the need to start working-level consultations with the Japanese government in each sector, including the economy and finance sector.The minister said that he will meet with Suzuki on the sidelines of the 56th Asian Development Bank Annual Meeting set for early next month in Songdo, Incheon.Seoul and Tokyo had held their finance ministers' talks regularly since 2006, but the talks have been suspended for nearly seven years since August 2016 due to strained relations.