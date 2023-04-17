Seoul: Japan's Fukushima Water Release Should Be Scientific, Safe

Photo : YONHAP News

The government reiterated on Sunday that Japan’s planned discharge of contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea should be scientific, objectively safe and in accordance with international standards.The stance was announced in a joint statement released by the Office for Government Policy Coordination on behalf of all government ministries and agencies, calling for transparency throughout the entire process down to information-sharing.The statement was a response to the conclusion of the Group of Seven(G7) ministerial meeting in Japan on Sunday, during which climate, energy and environment ministers from the seven countries adopted a joint statement welcoming transparent efforts by Japan in “the disaster cleanup process."Regarding the G7 statement, the South Korean government pointed out that it is separate from the pending final assessment by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s(IAEA) monitoring task force on the safety of Japan’s Fukushima water release plan.Seoul expressed understanding that the G7 countries are emphasizing the importance of the IAEA’s independent verification process so that Japan’s water discharge plan will be carried out in line with international standards.