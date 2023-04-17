N. Korean Patrol Boat Crosses De Facto Maritime Border

Photo : YONHAP News

The military said on Sunday that a North Korean patrol boat crossed the de facto inter-Korean maritime border the previous day before the South Korean Navy drove it away with warning shots.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), the trespassing of the Northern Limit Line(NLL) occurred near Baengnyeong Island off the western coast at around 11 a.m. Saturday immediately after a similar NLL crossing by a Chinese fishing boat.The South Korean Navy’s Chamsuri-class patrol boat attempted to send a warning around ten times in accordance with the conduct of operations, but the North Korean vessel did not respond.The boat returned above the NLL only after the South Korean ship fired ten warning shots from a 40-millimeter machine gun.The North Korean boat stayed south of the NLL for around ten minutes as it traveled two kilometers below the line, the JCS said, presuming that the trespassing likely occurred as the North Korean vessel chased the Chinese fishing boat.It is the first time a North Korean vessel crossed the NLL since March of last year, when the South also fired warning shots.After the retreat, there was a collision between the South Korean naval vessel and the Chinese fishing boat with three South Korean crew members injured in the process.