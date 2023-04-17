S. Korea-Japan Security Policy Consultation to Resume after 5 Yrs.

Photo : YONHAP News

A director general-level meeting involving the foreign and defense ministries of South Korea and Japan will be held on Monday for the first time in five years.Seo Min-jung, director-general for Asia and Pacific affairs at the foreign ministry, and Woo Kyung-seok, deputy director-general for international policy at the defense ministry, will sit down in Seoul with their Japanese counterparts for the 12th South Korea-Japan security policy consultation.Japan will be represented by Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of Asian and Oceanian affairs, and Atsushi Ando, deputy director-general of the Defense Policy Bureau.The bilateral security consultation had not been held since the eleventh edition in Tokyo in March of 2018 as relations between the two neighboring countries reached the lowest ebb in years over historical and territorial issues.The resumption is a follow-up to the agreements reached during the summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last month to swiftly reinstate various consulting bodies between the two countries.During the latest meeting, the two sides are expected to discuss the security environments in Northeast Asia and on the Korean Peninsula, and exchange opinions on defense and security policies and potential cooperation, including against growing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.