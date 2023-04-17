Prosecution Grills Key Suspects over Alleged Financial Illegalities within DP

Photo : KBS News

The prosecution questioned key suspects in allegations of political fund illegalities by members of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) ahead of the party’s leadership election in 2021.According to the legal community on Sunday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office summoned Kang Rae-gu, the head of the Institute of Internal Auditors Korea, and Kang Hwa-pyung, a former local council member in Daejeon for questioning over the source and transfer of the money.The interrogations came four days after the prosecution raided the residences and offices of nine people, including incumbent DP lawmakers Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man and former DP deputy secretary-general Lee Jung-geun.Both Kangs as well as Rep. Youn and former DP deputy secretary-general Lee helped the campaign of former DP lawmaker Song Young-gil, a lawmaker who was elected as the DP chair during the national convention in 2021.The prosecution suspects that Kang Rae-gu and Youn led efforts to illegally procure and distribute 94 million won within the party to help Song win, with some of the money allegedly delivered to ten DP lawmakers and scores of other members of the party ahead of the convention.While the DP denies the claims, calling the investigation politically motivated, the prosecution may also summon the connected lawmakers for questioning and expand the investigation.