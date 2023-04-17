Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

S. Korea to Send Trade Delegation to Hungary, Poland, Slovakia

Written: 2023-04-17 09:55:57Updated: 2023-04-17 10:55:19

S. Korea to Send Trade Delegation to Hungary, Poland, Slovakia

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to send a trade delegation to Hungary, Poland and Slovakia on Monday to discuss expanding economic and trade cooperation with each country.

According to the trade ministry on Monday, during the visits spanning through Friday, the delegates, led by first vice minister Jang Young-jin, will sign a Trade and Investment Promotion Framework with Hungary.

The non-binding memorandum of understanding will be a first for Seoul with a European country similar to those signed with the United Arab Emirates and the Dominican Republic to help expand South Korean companies’ foothold in the countries and create momentum for cooperation in trade, industry and energy.

In Poland, the delegates will discuss expanding cooperation on battery and defense industries and infrastructure and over pending trade issues including the European Union’s(EU) safeguard measures against South Korean steel products.

The visit to Slovakia will focus on cooperation on cars, hydrogen and nuclear power plant decommissioning, as well as EU safeguard measures.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >