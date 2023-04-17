S. Korea to Send Trade Delegation to Hungary, Poland, Slovakia

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to send a trade delegation to Hungary, Poland and Slovakia on Monday to discuss expanding economic and trade cooperation with each country.According to the trade ministry on Monday, during the visits spanning through Friday, the delegates, led by first vice minister Jang Young-jin, will sign a Trade and Investment Promotion Framework with Hungary.The non-binding memorandum of understanding will be a first for Seoul with a European country similar to those signed with the United Arab Emirates and the Dominican Republic to help expand South Korean companies’ foothold in the countries and create momentum for cooperation in trade, industry and energy.In Poland, the delegates will discuss expanding cooperation on battery and defense industries and infrastructure and over pending trade issues including the European Union’s(EU) safeguard measures against South Korean steel products.The visit to Slovakia will focus on cooperation on cars, hydrogen and nuclear power plant decommissioning, as well as EU safeguard measures.