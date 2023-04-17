DP Chief Apologizes for Concern over Alleged Illicit Political Funds

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung apologized for causing public concern over allegations that some DP lawmakers took illegal political funds in connection to the party convention in 2021.While Lee stressed at a Supreme Council meeting on Monday that the entirety of the allegations has not been revealed, he said his party has grave regard for the case.Pledging efforts to find the truth and swiftly resolve the situation, the DP chief said he had requested former party leader Song Young-gil, at the center of the allegations, to return early from his stay in France.Lee also urged the prosecution to conduct a prompt and fair investigation with political impartiality, adding that his party will take accountability for confirmed facts of the case and draw up fundamental preventive steps.Last week, prosecutors raided residences and offices of DP Reps. Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man on suspicions of illegally accepting funds to assist in the election of Song as the party chair in the 2021 convention.