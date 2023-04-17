Massive Bribery Scandal Prompts Apology to Public from DP Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung has issued a public apology in a bid to mitigate the damage inflicted on the party by a massive bribery scandal surrounding his predecessor, Song Young-gil.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung has apologized after the prosecution questioned members of the party over alleged political fund illegalities on Sunday.In Monday's Supreme Council meeting, Lee spoke about the ongoing investigation into claims that some DP lawmakers took illegal political funds in connection to the party convention in 2021 to pick his predecessor.[Sound bite: Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung (Korean-English)]"Although the entirety of the allegations has not been revealed, I believe that the party needs to express its position considering the current situation. The DP has grave regard for the case and as the party leader, I would like to deeply apologize to the public for causing concern."Pledging efforts to find the truth and swiftly resolve the situation, the DP chief said he had requested former party leader Song Young-gil, at the center of the allegations, to return early from his stay in France.[Sound bite: Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung (Korean-English)]"As you may all know, the party is clearly limited in its ability to get to the bottom of the latest allegations. Therefore, we urge state investigative agencies to conduct a prompt and fair investigation without political consideration. The DP will take accountability for confirmed facts of the case and enforce appropriate measures. We will also take this opportunity to turn over a new leaf by drawing up fundamental preventive steps."Last week, prosecutors raided the residences and offices of DP Reps. Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man and former DP deputy secretary-general Lee Jung-geun on suspicions of directing illegal financing and accepting the illegal funds to assist in the election of Song.The prosecution suspects that Youn and Kang Rae-gu, the head of the Institute of Internal Auditors Korea, led efforts to illegally procure and distribute 94 million won within the party to help Song win, with some of the money allegedly delivered to at least ten DP lawmakers and scores of other members of the party ahead the leadership vote. Prosecutors questioned Kang on Sunday.The scandal came to light after prosecutors reportedly uncovered some 30-thousand recorded phone calls by former DP deputy secretary-general Lee last year, which included discussions on the distribution of cash in connection to the election for party chair.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.