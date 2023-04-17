Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Japan’s Fukushima Water Release Plan Falls Short of Full G7 Support

Written: 2023-04-17 13:29:34Updated: 2023-04-17 15:03:51

Japan’s Fukushima Water Release Plan Falls Short of Full G7 Support

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has failed to secure unanimous support from the Group of Seven(G7) for its planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean later this year due to opposition from Germany.

The two-day G7 ministers' meeting on climate, energy and environment wrapped up in Japan's Sapporo on Sunday, with the participants adopting a joint statement.

The statement welcomed progress in the dismantlement of the plant and Tokyo's transparent efforts to scientifically conduct the process in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA). It also expressed support for the IAEA's safety verification regarding the water release.

According to Japanese daily Asahi Shimbun on Monday, German environment minister Steffi Lemke publicly protested when Japanese economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the G7 welcomed Tokyo's transparency in the process, including the water release.

Lemke referred to Germany's nuclear phase-out policy, saying her country cannot welcome Japan's release plan despite respecting its ongoing efforts.

This led the Japanese minister to acknowledge that he had wrongfully said that the G7 had specifically mentioned the water release in the statement while welcoming Tokyo's efforts.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >