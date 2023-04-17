Lawmakers from S. Korea, UK to Discuss N. Korea's Human Rights, Hacking

Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary delegation led by ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Ha Tae-keung is set to co-host a meeting in London with a group of British parliamentarians on North Korea's human rights abuses and illicit cyber activities.The delegation from the International Parliamentarians' Coalition for North Korean Refugees and Human Rights will be joined by the British parliament's All-Parliamentary Group on North Korea(APPG NK), led by Lord David Alton, for the session at the Palace of Westminster on Thursday.The participants are expected to seek ways to hold to account the perpetrators of rights abuses in the North and to respond jointly as an international community to the regime's evolving cyber hacking activities.Stating that Britain is deeply concerned about the North's hacking activities, Rep. Ha said he plans to discuss forming a global consultative body to address the issue and to draw up international regulations with British lawmakers and government officials.According to South Korea's National Intelligence Service(NIS), an average of some one-point-18 million hacking attacks against government and public institutions are detected daily, 55 percent of which are suspected of having links to the North.Since 2017, the amount of damages from Pyongyang's cryptocurrency hacking in the country have reached 140 billion won, with the global value reaching one-point-nine trillion won from 2015.