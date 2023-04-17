Menu Content

Another Victim of Jeonse Fraud in Incheon Found Dead

Written: 2023-04-17 13:52:50Updated: 2023-04-17 14:03:41

Another victim of a fraud scheme involving a lump-sum "jeonse" housing deposit has been found dead in Incheon.

According to the Incheon Michuhol Police Station, a woman in her 30s was found unconscious at a house at around 2:10 a.m. on Monday, dying en route to the hospital. A suicide note was discovered, and the police said they have found no evidence of foul play so far. 

The police confirmed that the deceased was a victim of a scheme orchestrated by a landlord dubbed a “construction king” who has been indicted on charges of stealing 12-and-a-half billion won in jeonse deposits, leaving the renters of 161 apartments and villas in deposit-retrieval limbo.

Previously in February, two other victims in their 20s and 30s of the same scheme were found dead.
