Photo : YONHAP News

The 2022 Japanese animated fantasy adventure film “Suzume” has become the most-watched Japanese movie in South Korea.According to the Korea Film Council's box office statistics, the latest work by director Makoto Shinkai drew more than four-point-48 million moviegoers nationwide as of last Friday after hitting theaters on March 8."Suzume" broke the previous record for sales of tickets for Japanese films set 38 days ago by the animated sports film “The First Slam Dunk.”In box office rankings, “Suzume” has sat at the very top for 35 days following its release, drawing more than one million moviegoers after just six days before hitting the two million milestone on its 13th day and four million on day 31.