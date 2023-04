Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Kim Gi-hyeon has condemned the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) over snowballing bribery allegations involving party members.During a PPP meeting on Monday, Kim called on former DP chair Song Yong-gil to swiftly return to South Korea to cooperate with the investigation while urging allegedly involved members to do the same and apologize to the public.Prosecutors are investigating suspicions that envelopes containing cash totaling 94 million won, or over 71-thousand dollars, were handed out to members of the DP to help then-lawmaker Song win the vote for party chair ahead of the convention in May 2021.Those facing the allegations, including Song, have refuted the claims, accusing the prosecution of a politically motivated investigation.