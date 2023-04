Photo : YONHAP News

The government will work with local defense firms to expand the country's arms exports to Europe this year.Speaking at a meeting with heads of industry companies on Monday, defense minister Lee Jong-sup announced support strategies for arms exports to the European region through the establishment of relevant strategies by region and cooperation with related ministries to expand exports.He also pledged to achieve 20 billion dollars in the country's arms exports this year through strategic promotions in each local market.Defense firms exporting to Europe also proposed to the ministry strengthening intergovernmental cooperation with major purchasing countries, expanding financial support and simplifying export approval procedures.