S. Korea Likely to Participate in US-led Declaration for Future of Internet during Yoon's Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is reportedly in discussion with the United States about its possible participation in the U.S.-led Declaration for the Future of the Internet on the occasion of President Yoon Suk Yeol's upcoming state visit to the U.S.This Declaration represents a political commitment among Declaration partners to advance a positive vision for the Internet and digital technologies.A senior presidential official told Yonhap News on Monday that related consultation is under way between Seoul and Washington, adding South Korea's participation in the declaration may be included in the text of a joint statement of the summit between Yoon and U.S. President Joe Biden set for April 26.Last April, the U.S. announced the declaration, vowing to set new global rules for the Internet. The declaration, which criticizes digital authoritarianism and pursues an open, reliable, and secure Internet, was seen as part of America's efforts to counter countries such as China and Russia.At the time, about 60 countries, including Japan, Australia and most members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, joined the declaration, but South Korea, under Moon Jae-in's leadership did not.President Yoon expressed his support of the declaration during a summit with Biden last May in Seoul.