Politics Yoon Orders Eradication of Hereditary Employment

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered the government to eradicate the practice of some companies giving children of existing employees favorable treatment in the hiring process.



According to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon, Yoon issued the order on Monday during a meeting of top aides at the Yongsan office, saying that hereditary employment takes away the opportunities of future generations.



A presidential official said that when Yoon started politics, he promised to destroy the cartel of vested rights in society without fail to give hope to the future generations.



The official added that it is the will of the government and the president that hereditary employment by labor unions must be eradicated in order to establish the rule of law between labor and management.



The official then expressed hope for a swift parliamentary passage of a government-led bill on fair employment.



Yoon's instruction came as the labor ministry revealed it booked the Korean Metal Workers' Union under the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and Kia Corporation for keeping a clause in a labor-management agreement that gives advantages to children of retirees and long-term employees in the hiring process.