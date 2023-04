Photo : YONHAP News

Three more cases of mpox have been reported, bringing the nation's cumulative total to 13.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) confirmed the three cases on Monday, three days after reporting the tenth case.According to the KDCA, the eleventh patient, a South Korean national residing in Seoul, tested positive for the virus on Friday, while the other two residing in South Gyeongsang Province tested positive on Saturday.The 13th case, which was found in the epidemiological study of the 12th patient, was confirmed to have made close contact with the 12th patient.The latest three cases are considered local transmissions as they have no recent overseas travel records.Last week, authorities raised the infectious disease crisis alert for mpox to the second-lowest "caution" on the four-tier scale.