Photo : YONHAP News

Strong winds have resulted in the cancellation of some 50 inbound and outbound flights on Jeju Island on Tuesday, with wind shear and strong wind warnings in place.According to the Jeju regional office of the Korea Meteorological Administration, the maximum instantaneous wind speed at Jeju International Airport shot up to 24-point-four meters per second in the morning, with a speed of 18 to 25-point-six meters per second forecast for later in the day.The strong winds caused the cancellation of 20 departures and 29 arrivals on Tuesday morning.An official at Jeju Airport said more cancellations are likely due to strong winds, advising passengers to check their flight’s status before heading to the airport.