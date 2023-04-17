UNSC Meeting on N. Korea’s New ICBM Ends without Result

Photo : UN Photo/Loey Felipe

The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) has failed to adopt a resolution on the launch of a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) by North Korea during an open session on the matter.The UNSC meeting was held on Monday at the UN headquarters in New York at the request of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan right after the North test fired a solid-fuel ICBM, the “Hwasong-18,” last Thursday.In the session, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield strongly condemned the North's continued violations of UNSC resolutions, saying that the ICBM launch poses threat to the peace and security of Northeast Asia as well as the world.Calling for a united response from the international community, the U.S. envoy said that failure by the UNSC to take action will only result in the continuation of Pyongyang's illegal acts.Again, however, China and Russia defended North Korea by blaming South Korea-U.S. military drills for the North's missile launches, resulting in a deadlock.Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun said U.S. military exercises around the Korean Peninsula are the main trigger for the tensions, while Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia also accused the U.S. of churning out Security Council meetings for "purely propaganda purposes."