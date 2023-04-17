Pentagon Declines to Comment on Authenticity of Leaked Documents about S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has refrained from commenting on the recent assessment by the U.S. and South Korea that the leaked Pentagon documents pertaining to Washington’s surveillance of Seoul were fabricated.In a press briefing on Monday, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh declined to answer a question about any evidence supporting the assessment agreed on by the defense chiefs of the two nations.Singh said that she is not going to discuss specific documents from the leak, but added that the U.S. is conducting a review to check if any documents were further manipulated.Asked about a U.S. apology to South Korea upon the validation of the claims that the presidential office in Seoul was wiretapped, she said merely that the review of the leak is still ongoing.The spokesperson added that the U.S. has a very good relationship with South Korea, noting that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has spoken of a rock-solid commitment by the U.S. in light of the positive relationship between the two nations.