New COVID-19 Cases at 15,173, Largest in 10 Weeks

The nation added more than 15-thousand new COVID-19 cases, the largest in about ten weeks.The Central Disease Control Headquarters said on Tuesday that 15-thousand-173 infections were reported throughout Monday, including 20 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to over 31 million-nine-thousand.The daily tally jumped by some ten-thousand from a day earlier mostly due to increased tests after the weekend. It also rose by some 27-hundred from a week earlier, and about 18-hundred from a fortnight ago. The latest tally marks the largest in about ten weeks since February 8, when it posted 17-thousand-920.The daily average for the past seven-day period stood at eleven-thousand-309.The number of critically ill patients in the hospital increased by six from the previous day to 136.Ten more deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 34-thousand-386. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.