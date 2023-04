Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol called for a review of existing state policies aimed at rooting out fraud within the lump-sum deposit housing rental system, called "jeonse” in Korean.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon referred to a recent string of apparent suicide deaths of fraud victims as he noted that the crime is typically perpetrated against those in vulnerable groups, such as young people.The president said that despite efforts by his administration to conduct special inspections, seek revisions to existing laws and establish support systems for the victims, fraudulent activities continue through contracts signed before such measures.He asked officials to ensure that related policies remain in effect and to proactively look for harmful loopholes in the system.