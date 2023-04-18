Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

N. Korea Protests UNSC Meeting on Hwasong-18 ICBM Test

Written: 2023-04-18 11:46:22Updated: 2023-04-18 16:01:18

N. Korea Protests UNSC Meeting on Hwasong-18 ICBM Test

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea protested against a public meeting of the UN Security Council(UNSC) to discuss the regime's recent testing of a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM), the Hwasong-18.

In a statement on Monday, Ri Pyong-chol, the vice chairman of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Military Commission, said the regime's advanced strategic weapons development is a "legitimate self-defense reinforcement measure."

He said the program is aimed at defending the country from escalating U.S. military threats and expected regional security concerns, as well as to deter an outbreak of war.

The official condemned Washington for depicting Pyongyang's exercise of its right to self-defense as a "provocation" and "threat" through the UNSC, calling it a "blatant act of domestic interference."

Referring to Seoul and Washington's recent combined military drills as "nuclear intimidation," he said Pyongyang’s efforts to bolster self-defense measures would allow a balance of power and controlled security on the Korean Peninsula.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >