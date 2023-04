Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday called for stringent measures to crack down on the pervasion of narcotics in the country that is particularly affecting young people.At a Cabinet meeting where related measures were discussed on Tuesday, Yoon said that up until a decade ago, the country could proudly call itself "drug-free" thanks to efforts by the prosecution, police and other state institutions.He went on to blame years of negligence by the government for the destruction of public health, mental stability and the hopes and dreams of young people brought about by illicit drugs.Emphasizing a strong need for an overall response by the government in cooperation with investigative and judicial authorities, Yoon called for the eradication drug crimes in the country.