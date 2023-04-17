Ex-DP Chief to Address Cash Bribery Scandal in Press Conference on Sat.

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Democratic Party(DP) chair Song Young-gil says that he will address allegations of a massive bribery scandal within the party later this week from Paris.Song told Seoul-based Yonhap News on Tuesday that he will hold a press conference sometime around Saturday to reveal his stance on the alleged distribution of cash envelopes in connection with his election as party chair at the 2021 convention. The details of the conference will be confirmed on the day.Saying that he spoke with DP chair Lee Jae-myung over the phone on Sunday to discuss the latest allegations surrounding the main opposition party, Song reiterated that he is not aware of the matter.Prosecutors suspect that DP Rep. Youn Kwan-suk and Kang Rae-gu, the head of the Institute of Internal Auditors Korea, led efforts to illegally procure and distribute 94 million won, or around 71-thousand U.S. dollars, within the party to help Song win the election for party chair.The former DP chief has been staying in Paris since last December as a visiting professor for the ESCP Business School.