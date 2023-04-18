Yoon Criticizes Fmr. Moon Admin. for Increased State Liabilities

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has accused the previous Moon Jae-in administration of the "exploitation of future generations" with excessive spending that ballooned state liabilities.Speaking during Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, Yoon said national liabilities, which reached around 600 trillion won 70 years after the establishment of government, added another 400 trillion won in just five years under the Moon government.Stressing that the country's young people must eventually shoulder the burden, the president called for reinforced state fiscal soundness to benefit the nation's potential sustainability and future generations.Instead of what he described as indiscriminate cash payouts based on populist policies, Yoon said state funds should be directed toward fundamental state functions such as defense and law and order, the protection of vulnerable groups, and securing future growth engines.The president then urged the National Assembly to swiftly pass a bill on fiscal guidelines that was submitted last year.