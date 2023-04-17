Police: Lazarus Hacking Group behind Attack on S. Korean Orgs.

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Police say a notorious hacker group affiliated with North Korea was behind the attack against some 60 South Korean organizations last November.The National Police Agency’s National Security Investigation Bureau said on Tuesday that the attack was carried out by the Lazarus hacking group, which is believed to be managed by the Reconnaissance General Bureau, the North's clandestine intelligence agency.The police estimated that 270 personal computers of 61 South Korean organizations, including media outlets, defense corporations and biomedical companies, were affected by the hacking attack.The group was found to have launched “watering hole” attacks, infecting websites that intended victims are likely to visit.Lazarus is among the seven North Korean institutions that became subject to Seoul’s first unilateral sanctions designated in February on Pyongyang’s illegal cyber activities.The group is suspected of being behind the 2014 Sony Pictures hack and the 2016 theft of 81 million dollars from the central bank of Bangladesh.