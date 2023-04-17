Report: Global Warming Affecting S. Korea Faster than Other Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has released its first report on the nation’s response to climate change.The environment ministry posted the report on the website of the Korea Adaptation Center for Climate Change on Tuesday, drawn up in response to recommendations by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.The report assessed that the rate of warming in South Korea is faster than the global average, citing an increase of one-point-six degrees Celcius in the nation’s average annual temperature over the past 109 years, exceeding the global average of one-point-09 degrees.According to the report, the sea-level temperature rose by one-point-23 degrees between 1968 and 2017, two-point-six times greater than the global average. The sea level also jumped by nearly three millimeters annually between 1989 and 2018, exceeding the global average annual rise of one-point-seven millimeters.The report said that “the escalation in the frequency and intensity of heavy rains, heat waves, abnormally warm days in winter and cold waves has resulted in significant property losses and casualties.”It then estimated that the nation suffered three-point-seven trillion won in economic losses due to natural disasters related to climate change between 2012 and 2021, “with recovery expenses estimated to be roughly two to three times this amount.”