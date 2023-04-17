S. Korea Reports 3 More Cases of Mpox, Total at 16

Photo : KBS News

Three more cases of mpox have been reported to bring the nation's cumulative total to 16.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) confirmed the three cases on Tuesday, just one day after three cases were reported.According to the KDCA, two patients are South Korean nationals residing in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province and the other person is a foreigner in North Gyeongsang Province, all of whom presented with skin lesions.They are currently hospitalized for treatment and reportedly in good health.The latest three cases also have no overseas travel history within the past three weeks, with the KDCA conducting epidemiological surveys to track their contacts and infection route.The agency has urged citizens to avoid intimate contact with strangers and swiftly alert authorities if they appear to show symptoms.Last week, the infectious disease crisis alert for mpox was raised to the second-lowest level of "caution" on a four-tier scale.