Photo : YONHAP News

Singer J-Hope of BTS begins his military service on Tuesday to become the second member to do so.According to music industry sources, the 29-year-old is entering basic training camp in Gangwon Province, four months after the oldest member Jin began his mandatory service.J-Hope took to fan community platform Weverse last Friday night to share a photo of himself with a buzz cut and tell the BTS fanbase known as "Army" that he loved them, adding that there is no need to worry because he will return safely.The group's agency, Big Hit Music, announced on April 1 that J-Hope will enlist in the army as an active-duty soldier but there will be no official event for fans on the day he enters bootcamp.