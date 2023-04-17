Two Senior JMS Members Arrested in Sex Assault Probe

Photo : KBS News

Two senior members of Jesus Morning Star(JMS), a religious group embroiled in sex crime allegations, have been detained.The Daejeon District Court on Tuesday issued warrants to arrest the group's second-in-command, Jeong Jo-eun, and another higher-up, citing risk of flight or destruction of evidence.Jeong, whose real name is Kim Ji-seon, is believed to be an accomplice to JMS leader Jung Myung-seok, who faces allegations of sexually assaulting his female followers. Kim is accused of actively taking part in the crime by luring victims to Jung.The court did not grant arrest warrants for four other senior JMS members on the basis that they have already left the group.Jung was indicted last year for sexually assaulting and abusing followers from Hong Kong and Australia as he brainwashed them to believe he was the messiah, having been released from prison in early 2018 after serving ten years on similar charges.