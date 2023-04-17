Yoon Stresses Resilience of S. Korea-US Alliance

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared to respond to allegations of U.S. spying on Seoul as he stressed the resilience of the South Korea-U.S. alliance even in the face of challenges.Chairing a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Yoon said the alliance is not a relationship that meets and parts according to interest but is founded upon universal values such as liberal democracy and the market economy, according to top office spokesperson Lee Do-woon.Another presidential official explained that brother nations can fight for various reasons but that does not mean they are not brothers or family.The official added that in an alliance, the parties may not agree on all matters of interest but differences can be resolved based on trust and through dialogue and negotiations.The official said the alliance with the U.S. grounded on such values can sufficiently transcend small scale disputes and conflicts of interest.