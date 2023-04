Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to extend the fuel tax cut by four more months to the end of August, a measure aimed at easing public burden amid rising global oil prices.The finance ministry announced the decision on Tuesday despite concerns over lackluster tax revenue.Under the plan, the current 25 percent fuel tax cut on gasoline and 37 percent on diesel and liquefied petroleum gas butane will remain in place through August.In a press release, the ministry said that despite difficult fiscal conditions, the decision places top priority on easing the public's burden amid rising oil prices in the wake of the OPEC Plus' announcement to cut production.The price of gas sold at pumps which averaged one-thousand-578 won per liter in this year's first quarter rose to one-thousand-647 won as of Friday.