Minimum Wage Commission Sees Disruption from First Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The first general meeting of the Minimum Wage Commission convened to discuss next year's minimum wage fell apart even before the session could begin.On Tuesday, nine members of the commission representing public interest including chairman Park Joon-shik did not attend the 3 p.m. meeting at the Korea Press Center, taking issue with labor officials, who are not the commission's labor representatives, protesting at the site holding pickets.Park earlier demanded the protesters leave the chamber but when the request was not accepted, he did not show up for the meeting.One commission member representing employees said it was regrettable that Park did not even allow labor officials to convey their stances, accusing him of dereliction of duty.The Minimum Wage Commission comprises 27 officials, nine each representing employers, employees and public interest. Labor representatives have been calling for the resignation of Kwon Soon-won saying he is pro-government and anti-labor and does not represent neutral public interest.