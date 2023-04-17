DP Reels from Cash Bribery Scandal with Growing Calls for Related Figures to Leave Party

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party is reeling from a bribery scandal connected to its leadership election convention in 2021.Amid signs the latest feud could lead to factional strife within the party, some DP members on Tuesday suggested that implicated figures including Rep. Youn Kwan-suk and Song Young-gil who was elected party chair during that convention should voluntarily leave the party.Speaking to Yonhap news agency, one lawmaker called for a proactive and stern response saying it is too late to take action after a judicial decision is made and urged the leadership to apply a strict ethical code and recommend those involved in the case to leave the party.Meanwhile the leadership appears to focus first on finding the facts about the allegations which concerns distribution of cash envelopes during the 2021 convention to help Song win the election.As Song, who is currently overseas is scheduled to hold a related press conference later this week, the DP is concerned the case can develop into a bigger crisis ahead of next year's general election.