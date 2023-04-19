Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korean Leader Orders Officials to Prepare for Spy Satellite Launch

Written: 2023-04-19 08:22:57Updated: 2023-04-19 18:47:25

N. Korean Leader Orders Officials to Prepare for Spy Satellite Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered officials to make preparations to launch its first military reconnaissance satellite as planned.

The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Wednesday that Kim issued the order the previous day during an on-site inspection of the country's space development agency.

In the inspection, the regime leader instructed officials to set up an ad hoc satellite launch preparation committee to ensure that the country's first military spy satellite will be launched on schedule.

He also ordered the development and deployment of a series of spy satellites to boost the country's reconnaissance capabilities.

Kim stressed the reconnaissance satellites as a priority in the face of security conditions on the Korean Peninsula, criticizing the massive deployment of strategic assets by the U.S. to the peninsula and the region.

In December, North Korea said that it conducted an important, final-stage test for the development of its first spy satellite, adding that preparations will be completed for the launch of the satellite by April this year.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >