US NSC Official: Cooperation in Tech Dominates S. Korea-US Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official said that the bilateral relationship with South Korea has completely changed with the country’s emergence as a global leader in high-tech areas such as semiconductors, electric vehicles and batteries.Edgard Kagan, senior director for East Asia and Oceania of the National Security Council(NSC) at the White House, presented the assessment on Tuesday during a forum on 70 years of the U.S.-South Korea Alliance.In the event co-hosted by the Wilson Center and the Korean Association of International Studies, the NSC official said that cooperation in technology takes up a large portion in the two-way relations now, which was not seen in the bilateral dialogue ten years ago.While admitting that there is some friction in the sector, Kagan said that the two nations agree on many aspects.He also said that businesses have a deep understanding that it is better for both countries to work together, expressing appreciation for South Korea and its partnership.As for the upcoming summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden, Kagan said that people will see bilateral cooperation in various areas expand beyond Northeast Asia, adding that the two leaders have a good chemistry and understand each other well.