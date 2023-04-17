S. Korean Novel 'Whale' Shortlisted for 2023 International Booker Prize

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean author Cheon Myeong-kwan’s novel “Whale” has been shortlisted for the 2023 International Booker Prize, one of the most prestigious literary awards in the world.The Booker Prize Foundation unveiled the shortlist of six nominees on its website on Tuesday that included “Whale,” for which the novel's translator, Kim Chi-young, was also credited.The panel of judges described “Whale” as “an adventure-satire of epic proportions, which sheds new light on the changes Korea experienced in its rapid transition from pre-modern to post-modern society.”It is the fourth time a South Korean work has advanced to the final stage of the prize.Back in 2016, South Korean author Han Kang’s “The Vegetarian” was named the winner of the Man Booker International Prize, the predecessor of the International Booker Prize, with her novel, "The White Book," making the shortlist two years later, both of which were translated by Deborah Smith.Last year, Chung Bora's "Cursed Bunny," translated by Anton Hur, was shortlisted.The final winner will be announced in a ceremony in London on May 23.