Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean exporters are expected to be affected by the passage of a legislative package by the European Parliament on carbon that includes the introduction of a carbon border tax on imports.Lawmakers of the European Union on Tuesday passed the so-called Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism(CBAM) in a vote of 487 to 81, with 75 abstentions.Aimed at preventing carbon leakage, the mechanism will levy a carbon tax from 2026 on imports into the EU of selected energy-intensive materials and products – iron and steel, fertilizer, aluminum, electricity, hydrogen and cement.During the transition period from October of this year to December 2025, exporters of those products will be just required to report their carbon emissions, with the carbon tax to be levied in phases from 2026 to 2034.