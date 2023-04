Photo : YONHAP News

The nation added more than 16-thousand new COVID-19 cases as the on-week rise continues.The Central Disease Control Headquarters said on Wednesday that 16-thousand-508 infections were reported throughout Tuesday, including 34 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to over 31 million-25-thousand.The daily tally rose by some 13-hundred from a day earlier. It also rose by nearly 26-hundred from a week earlier, and about two-thousand from a fortnight ago.The latest figure marks the largest in ten weeks for Wednesday.The number of critically ill patients in the hospital is down by one from the previous day to 135.Tuesday added six deaths to raise the death toll to 34-thousand-392. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.