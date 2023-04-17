Yoon Denounces Deception, Fake News as Threat to Democracy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has denounced deception and fake news as a threat to democracy.Speaking at a ceremony to mark the 63rd anniversary of the April 19 Revolution against the government of former President Rhee Syng-man on Wednesday, Yoon said democracy is a political decision-making system aimed at protecting public liberty.Stating that deceptive instigation, fake news, blackmail and the incitement of violence distort and threaten democratic decision-making, the president warned that any threat to the system is a threat to public liberty.He said the world has seen forces masquerade as democratic or human rights activists while threatening democracy, calling for caution against such falsehoods and disguises.As for those that fought for democracy during the revolution, Yoon said their sacrifices enabled the nation to enjoy liberty and lay the foundation for democracy to protect that freedom.Pledging to maintain that revolutionary spirit in state affairs, the president promised to ensure that the future generations remember each and every person of merit.