Gov’t to Inspect Origin of Fisheries Products Starting in May

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will launch a special inspection on the origin of imported fishery products amid growing concerns over Japan’s plan to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the Korea Coast Guard announced on Wednesday that they will jointly carry out the inspection for two months, starting from May.During that period, the government is expected to mainly check the origin point of scallops, red sea breams and sea squirts, which are a widely popular imports and have been imported from other countries this year.The government will confirm whether importers, distributors and retailers registered in the National Fishery Products Quality Management Service’s distribution history management system had properly labeled places of origin and whether they violated any related regulations.Businesses that fail to include the origin on the label will be hit with a fine between 50-thousand and ten million won, while those that deliberately mislabel the source will face up to seven years in prison or a maximum fine of 100 million won.