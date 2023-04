Photo : YONHAP News

The order by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that preparations be made for the launch of the regime’s first military spy satellite has raised concerns in South Korea.While the North has yet to announce the timing of the planned launch, preparations are not expected to take long since technology for its intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) is very similar to that of long-range rockets for satellite deployment.Some South Korean experts have suggested that the test could take place as early as next week, depending on weather conditions, as a form of a warning ahead of the South Korea-U.S. summit scheduled for April 26 in Washington.Others say the North may opt to take more time with technological preparedness, suggesting that the launch would likely take place sometime between May and September.