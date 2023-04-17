With 2 More Mpox Cases Reported, Authorities Seek Preventive Steps

Photo : KBS News

With two additional cases of mpox raising the country's cumulative total to 18 as of Wednesday, authorities are seeking to designate beds to treat the viral infection and spread the word about vaccinations.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said the latest two patients – one a resident of Seoul and the other of Gyeonggi Province – are suspected of contracting the virus locally. Both patients got tested after experiencing symptoms.The KDCA is notifying those who have had close contact with the patients about vaccinations, and plans to operate at least five beds in each of the 17 major cities and provinces.The state agency has also provided medical personnel with diagnostic information, including symptoms such as a fever and rashes as well as other viral characteristics, urging facilities to actively report suspected cases.Most of the infections were naturally resolved after two to four weeks, with a fatality rate reported to be less than one percent.