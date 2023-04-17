Large-Scale Business Delegation to Join Yoon's Trip to US

Photo : YONHAP News

A large-scale economic delegation will accompany President Yoon Suk Yeol on his upcoming state visit to the United States next week.The Federation of Korean Industries(FKI) on Wednesday released the list of economic delegates from 122 large and small businesses and major business associations.The FKI said that the largest business delegation was organized since the launch of the Yoon administration to support Yoon's trip, the first state visit to the U.S. by a South Korean president in 12 years.Top business people who will join Yoon's trip include chiefs of four conglomerates -- Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor Group, SK Group and LG Group, as well as the heads of six major business associations, including the FKI and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry.It would be the first in 20 years since 2003 that the heads of the four major groups and the six major business associations have joined a president's overseas trip.