S. Korean Envoy on N. Korean Human Rights to Visit US This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ambassador for North Korean human rights will visit the United States this week to discuss ways to improve human rights conditions in the North.According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Wednesday, Ambassador Lee Shin-hwa will visit the U.S. from Wednesday to next Tuesday to meet with U.S. officials.The envoy will first visit Washington from Wednesday to Saturday and meet with the State Department officials overseeing human rights and labor issues, as well as officials at the department's bureau of East Asian and Pacific affairs.In the meetings, the ambassador plans to recognize America's contribution to discussions on the North's human rights. Lee will also brief them on Seoul's latest report on the North's human rights situation and express South Korea's will to improve Pyongyang's human rights.The ambassador is scheduled to participate in conferences related to the North's rights issue hosted by Brookings Institution and the Center for Strategic International Studies, and visit Stanford University in San Francisco on Monday for another conference.