Photo : Getty Images Bank

Russia has said that the provision of arms to Ukraine will be considered an act of hostility as it repeated a warning against such a move by South Korea.Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova issued the position on Thursday when asked about President Yoon Suk Yeol’s earlier comments that opened the door to the supply of lethal aid should Ukraine come under a large-scale attack on civilians or suffer a massacre.The spokesperson said that if South Korea engages in such support, it could affect Russia's position on the situation around the Korean Peninsula and also negatively affect bilateral relations between Seoul and Moscow.The warning came a day after the Kremlin said that the start of arms deliveries will indirectly mean a certain level of involvement in the Ukraine conflict.